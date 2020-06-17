Looking to Start Your Career? Move to Sioux Falls

When you're starting out in your professional life so many things factor in when it comes to you getting that first opportunity to start your career. It is certainly one of the most stressful times of your life.

You need to have the right skills/education, pick the right field of employment, make the right connections, and be in the right place at the right time.

According to the career planning website Zippia, Sioux Falls is one of those prime locations for those launching a career.

South Dakota's largest city is second out of more than 200 cities on the national list, right behind Fargo, North Dakota. The rankings factored in things like median income, average rent, and unemployment rates.

Sioux Falls' $35,942 median income was about $2,500 less than Fargo, but we eclipsed our neighbor with a better unemployment rate (2.1% vs. 2.5%) and lower average rent ($811 vs. $818).

BEST CITIES IN AMERICA TO START A CAREER (Zippia)

Fargo, North Dakota Sioux Falls, South Dakota Salt Lake City, Utah Lincoln, Nebraska Madison, Wisconsin Raleigh, North Carolina Charleston, South Carolina Boise, Idaho Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Nashville-Davidson, Tennessee

Obviously these were pre-COVID-19 numbers, but with Sioux Falls' well-known recession-resistant economy, it's likely the city's financial picture will clear up a lot faster than other places around the country.

So get those resumes ready and start looking.

Luck will certainly play a role in the process, but your chances of getting 'lucky' in your job search will grow tremendously when preparation meets opportunity.

Good luck!