Looking for Job? South Dakota State Fair Has One

Are you looking for a job? The South Dakota State Fair is looking for the right people, and you may be the one.

It takes a big team to make sure the State Fair goes off without a hitch. Each year the State Fair hires people for the following seasonal positions:

Restroom Attendants

Beer Garden Attendants

Gate Admission Attendants

Parking Attendants

Shuttle Drivers

Certified Police Officers

Civilian Positions for Security

Maintenance Crew Leaders

The South Dakota State Fair is also seeking an Open Class Beef Superintendent Assistant to help with preparations and logistics in running the beef department for the State Fair, August 24 thru September 2, 2019.

Duties will include but are not limited to, helping with set-up the Beef Complex, livestock check-in and release, programs, special events, and maintaining the facility. Working conditions include long hours, walking, standing and lifting.

Finally, maintenance crew leaders are also wanted for April-November. Leaders will supervise and work with male inmates doing building and ground maintenance.

Get a seasonal job application online. Submit a resume or a list of qualifications via email to peggy.besch@state.sd.us. For more information, you can contact Linda Traver by calling (605) 353-7342.