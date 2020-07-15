Looking For A Job? There’s A Shortage Of Substitute Teachers

Laid off. Let go. Furloughed.

Those are words and phrases that a lot of people became intimately familiar with during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. You've seen the numbers as far as unemployment and the number of people filing for unemployment benefits. In a nutshell, there's a lot of people looking for work.

And according to an article in USA Today, school districts across the nation are looking for a lot of workers. Workers in the form of substitute teachers.

The article states:

Schools across the nation struggle during normal times to find enough substitute teachers to fill classrooms when the assigned teacher calls in sick or must attend a training session. With increased teacher absences expected due to COVID-19, the need for subs is even greater.

School districts, large and small, have a lot on their plate. When to start school, how to start school, how to make it all work in these certainly uncertain times. So does your school district need substitute teaching help? It probably wouldn't hurt to find out.

If you're one of those that got slapped in the face with the 'downsize' word during this pandemic and are looking for some extra money, maybe give your local district and call and see what's needed and what the requirements are for the position. It can't hurt and it may help.

Both you and your local school.