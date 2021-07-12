Look Who the Minnesota Twins Took in the MLB Draft

The first round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft is in the books and the Minnesota Twins selected two players in the opening round.

Minnesota headed into the first round of the draft with two picks and used one pick on a pitcher and another pick on a shortstop.

With the 26th pick of the first round, the Twins selected right handed pitcher Chase Petty with the 36th selection out of Mainland Regional High School in New Jersey.

The Twins followed up that selection by taking shortstop Noah Miller out of Ozaukee High School in Wisconsin.

Of course both of these prospects were highly touted and the Twins hope that both will one day have an impact on their Major League club.

Petty is a right hander that can go up and touch 100 MPH on the radar gun and is a big time presence on the mound.

The downfall as with many hard throwing youngsters is command and control and that will be major focal points of his development at the next level.

Miller on the other hand is very versatile and even though he is drafted at the SS position, we have seen many other prospects like him float around the infield or outfield with that kind of skill set.

Hopefully the Minnesota Twins will hit on both of these first round prospects and they will both have a great career within the organization.

The 20 round 2021 MLB Draft continues with rounds 2-10 happening on Monday and rounds 11-20 occurring on Tuesday.

For more information on the Minnesota Twins, their current roster or their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.