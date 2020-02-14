Look What You Did for Sioux Falls Boys & Girls Club

It takes a lot to organize a nine-day event in any city. For Sioux Falls and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire, the support was overwhelming at this year's Sioux Falls Winter Carnival.

Yes, there was a fun variety of events outside. And as one coworker was told by his wife, "Embrace the suck." Meaning winter, cold and snow. He doesn't get along with winter so much.

The Winter Carnival saw Pop-Up Ice Rinks, a Fat Bike Fest & Fat Bike Race at Great Bear Ski Valley, Frosty Fitness, BrewFest, ski, and snowboard races and lazar tubing.

Over the nine-day period you generously supported the Boys & Girls Club with raising $152,119.

According to Amy Sumner, this was the largest fundraising event in the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire history.

Now let's look to warmer weather like in June for the Celebrity Golf and Walleye Classic.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app