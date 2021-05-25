Look Up! Simultaneous Lunar Events Happening Wed Morning (5/26)

Another round of "signs and wonders" happens in the skies tomorrow morning (May 26, 2021) as a rare event will occur just before sunrise. NASA experts say a supermoon and lunar eclipse will be visible over much of the US on Wednesday morning.

According to NASA, a supermoon is the closest full moon of the year. They aren't uncommon, but they coincide with a total lunar eclipse maybe once or twice a decade.

Will we see this eclipse in the Sioux Falls area? According to shadowandsubstance.com, much of South Dakota will only see a partial eclipse of the moon. The peak viewing time for the Sioux Falls area is around 6:20 am on Wednesday morning.

Sky gazers in the Black Hills will see a total eclipse while the supermoon is setting. NASA says the mountain and pacific time zones will get the full experience of a total eclipse early Wednesday morning, but nearly everyone in the US will be able to see at least a partial eclipse.

For more things moon-related, visit moon.nasa.gov.

Dakota News Now contributed to this story.