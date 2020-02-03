Look of West 12th and I-29 Changing After Gage Brothers Sale

Gage Brothers Concrete Products moved to their new location in northeast Sioux Falls (2810 N. Bahnson Avenue) in 2018. Finally, the 30 acres of what used to house that company has been sold according to Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan.

The majority of the land (26 acres) was purchased by Sioux Falls land developers Jim Soukup and Al Spencer. The remaining property was purchased and will be used for expansion by Bierschbach Equipment & Supply.

The original Gage Brothers location had actually been part of their family's homestead 100 years ago, so the sale of the property was also a highly emotional event. The intention is to clear the property completely for redevelopment and to recycle as much material as possible, instead of hauling it to the landfill.

Demolition could take several months, but once the property is ready, it is believed that the area will be highly sought after for projects ranging from large corporate offices to retail stores, hotels, restaurants, and more.

So, soon, one of the busiest intersections in the city will have a completely different appearance and if you'll pardon the expression, it will be interesting to see what develops!

Source: Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan

