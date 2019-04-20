Longest Game in USHL History Nets Stampede Playoff Series Win
The long standing history of success for the Sioux Falls Stampede in the USHL Playoffs continued on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
The Stampede won a 4 Overtime thriller over Sioux City to win their first round playoff series 3-2.
The game began on Wednesday and ended on Thursday after lasting 6 hours and 52 minutes long.
This marks the longest game in USHL history in the Tier 1 era.
The Stampede now advance to the Western Conference Semi-Finals with the win and will play Waterloo at Young Arena.
For tickets for games when they return to the Denny Sanford Premier Center, visit SFStampede.com.