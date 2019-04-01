‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo Returns to Sioux City!

Theresa Caputo , star of TLC's 'Long Island Medium' is returning to Sioux City this summer. She will be appearing live at 7:30PM on Wednesday, June 19, at the Orpheum Theatre. Theresa will share personal stories about her life and explain how her gift works. Then she will interact with the audience and give people comfort knowing that their loved ones who passed are still with them, just in a different way.

Tickets for the show are set to go on sale this Friday, April 5, 2019, at 10:00AM at the Tyson Events Center box office, at OrpheumLive.com or by calling at 855-333-8771. Purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a reading.

The last time Theresa Caputo was in South Dakota was back in 2016 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Caputo has written two books. The first, 'There's More To Life Than This' hit the shelves in 2013 and her second book 'You Can't Make This Stuff Up' debuted at number nine on the NY Times Best Seller List.

Source: siouxcityjournal