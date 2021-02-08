Lock in Your Summer Job with Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Now!

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation (SFPR) is putting out the call to fill hundreds of seasonal jobs for the summer season. If you love being outdoors (and honestly, it's the best place to be these days, when it's not ten below), these positions could be a summer job dream come true!

Years ago, the Yankee Candle Company put out a candle that smelled like freshly mown grass. It was awesomely fresh and earthy and if that smell is something that brings joy to you, becoming a Sioux Falls City Operations employee who mows, landscapes, and cares for plants could be a fantastic way to spend your summer.

You must be 18 or older for the wide variety of positions they're offering. These are 40-hour-per-week seasonal positions. You also have two options when applying for them. There are long term jobs that last from April through October, and short term jobs that run just through the summer (May through August). A summer term employee working 40-hours for 13 weeks, could earn $5200.

The Recreational Division has around 125 positions for outdoor lifeguards and there are indoor lifeguarding opportunities too. So if sun and staying cool at the pool are appealing to you, apply now. You must be at least 15 or older for these SFPR jobs and they offer a number of great incentives, including reimbursement for any certification costs.

The walk-in interviews are being held on these dates:

February 17-18, and 24-25 from 1 to 4 PM, for maintenance, mowing, forestry, and field maintenance positions at the Park Shop, 2401 West 49th Street .

February 17-18 from 1 to 4 PM for the aquatic and lifeguard jobs at the Midco Aquatic Center, 1601 South Western Avenue.

You might be offered a job right away, so make sure you bring your Social Security card, driver’s license, and voided bank check or direct deposit form from your financial institution.

You can check out all the jobs available, find applications and more information at Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation online.

