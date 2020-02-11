Locals Asked Not to Park at Sioux Falls Regional Airport

The Sioux Falls Regional Airport is asking locals who will be traveling to use rideshare services to get to the airport instead of driving themselves.

Dakota News Now reports there is a parking crunch at the airport and finding an open space can be tough.

"Our parking is going to be at capacity or actually probably beyond capacity," says Dan Letellier, the Executive Director for the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

The airport is asking for help from locals who are traveling in the next 4-6 weeks.

"We're asking people, especially local travelers if they can consider getting a ride, maybe using Uber or Lyft. That'll take a bit of the pressure off," says Letellier.

February into March is typically the busiest time of the year for the airport. However, in the first two months 2020, they have seen record passenger traffic.

Winter vacations, snowbirds, more seats, flights, and destinations are all reasons for the increased traffic.

"Additional seats available on Allegiant. Actually this week they go on two flights every day to Phoenix. A new service to Punta Gorda, Orlando. So, all that's driving more traffic."

More spaces are coming. The airport is in the early stages of designing a parking garage, with completion still a couple of years away.

