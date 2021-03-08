Local Sports Bar Holds Church Services

Preaching the good news may be challenging these days in large church settings but Table Ministry has come up with something truly unique. Introducing church in a popular Sioux Falls sports bar.

Every Thursday night you can head to Shenanigan's Bar & Grill to hear music and a sermon. Pastor Erica Varcoe says thinking outside the box during a pandemic can be very helpful.

“We are bringing the church to the people and if we’ve learned anything at all during the pandemic it’s that we need to think outside the box and that includes a church and I’m not sure if the church will ever look the same and if people will ever be able to fit back into that box." Pastor Erica Varcoe, The Table Ministry

It's a "come as you are" relaxed environment, without a traditional church dress code to make everyone feel welcome and comfortable. Shenanigans is set up with free food and a heavenly message for the service.

Local musician Jenea Sturma says if it's been a while since you've stepped foot in a church this is a great way to get introduced to the gospel and might be an easier transition for some.

The event is free to the public and welcomes all ages every Thursday night for the foreseeable future, according to Dakota News Now.

The event is so unique it's gathering attention far and wide, and the church members could not be happier about the partnership until they look to have a church building of their own.

Sounds like a win-win!

