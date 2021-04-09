Local Speed Dating Event For Sioux Falls Singles

Dating is tough enough in the real world while juggling a job and a social life, let alone during the lingering pandemic.

That's why The Source, a locally owned coffee spot in downtown Sioux Falls, is offering another Love Lab speed dating social event according to Dakota News Now.

The Source owner, Kristin Chau, originally got the idea for this type of event while she was living in Denver, CO, and thought that this concept would work well in Sioux Falls.

“Coffee is centered around community and conversation, and I think it’s important to bring people back to the core of conversation, face to face,” Kristin Chau, the owner of The Source Coffee Roastery and Taproom, said.

An employee at The Source, says their first Love Lab event in March was "a huge success."

This speed dating event is gear towards those who are between the ages of 30 to 45 and focuses on participants moving from table to table which allows them to have a casual, three-minute conversation.

If there is a connection made, The Source will then match the couple up again for the following Love Lab event.

The event requires pre-registration and a fee of $15 by April 19.

The Love Lab will be taking place on Thursday, April 22 at The Source which is located at 421 N Phillips Ave Suite 101 in downtown Sioux Falls.

For those who wish to register, they can click here.

Source: Dakota News Now