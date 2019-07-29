Local Photographer Hosts Visual Tour of Sioux Falls’ Past

It is always interesting to me to see photographs of what Sioux Falls used to look like. Whether the pictures are from the 1800s or the more recent past, it is astounding to see the changes.

I've lived in Sioux Falls since 1981 and the face of the city has completely changed since then. In fact, I say all the time, (and I honestly believe it is true) if you don't drive around Sioux Falls for a week or two, something will have changed substantially growth-wise from the week before!

If you're a history buff, or you're simply curious about what Sioux Falls looked like back in the 50s and 60s, an upcoming presentation at the Caille Branch of the Siouxland Libraries is just the ticket.

Bill Pay's career as a professional photographer in South Dakota, may be one of the longest-running in the state. He opened a photography store at 30th & Minnesota Avenue back in 1953 and charged forward. Now he's taking a look back and inviting the rest of us along for the tour.

Bill Pay's Visual Tour of Sioux Falls' Past is coming up on Wednesday, August 14, from 7 to 8 PM at the Siouxland Libraries Caille Branch (4100 S. Carnegie Circle, just off of 49th & Sertoma Avenue).

You'll be wowed by the aerial and ground photos from Bill's personal collection, along with the history and stories he'll share with each picture.

For more information, see Siouxland Libraries online or call the Caille Branch at 605-367-8144.