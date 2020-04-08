Local Kids to Compete on American Ninja Warrior Junior

Ninja is really cool sport. It builds strength, agility, and confidence in kids. It's also competitive at a national level, and national television.

Three local area kids will be appearing on the show American Ninja Warrior Junior on Universal Kids. Ben Anfinson of Brandon and Julia Marcus of Sioux Falls will be on the show Friday, April 17 at 6:00 pm. Airen Anfinsen, Ben's sister will be appearing on a later episode in May.

My son participates in Ninja as well. After he started getting the hang of it and competing he told me he wanted to be on the TV show too, when he is old enough.

If you want to get your kids involved in ninja, check out 605ninja.com. They have classes for kids starting as young as six.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app