Local Horror Movie Favorites For Halloween Viewing
We asked Sioux Falls residents to sound off on their favorite horror movies in the Halloween season and again, you didn't disappoint! There's nothing like curling up with popcorn and a blanket and adding a little cinematic fear to a dark October night. Here is what you said:
- Underwraps, a Disney movie from the '90s. Hilarious, loved hearing my daughters giggle!
- The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown
- Evil Dead 1 and 2 and The Haunting Of Hill House on Netflix. So good!!!
- Evil Dead remake from a few years ago, The Strangers...
- John Carpenters “Halloween”
- The Birds
- American Horror Story: 1984
- House of 1000 Corpses/Devil Rejects
- Hocus Pocus!
- Wrong Turn!!
- The Shining
- Rocky Horror Picture Show is my go-to Halloween flick
- Hocus pocus!
- The Strangers
- Freddy, Jason, Michael
- Lady in White
- It, Christine
- Ma
- The Crow
- The Exorcist
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose
- The Presidential Debate - Ha, I see what you did there.
- Children of the Corn
- Pet Sematary (the older one)
- Fear Pharm
- Friday the 13th, parts 1-3 (Before Jason went to space...LOL!)
- Young Frankenstein
- Alien
- Last House on the Left
- Signs - the M. Night Shamalamanomamanonamom film
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- The Visit
- The Reef
- Ghost Ship
- Mid Sommer
If you'd like to add to this awesome movie guide, please feel free to add yours to the Facebook article that brought you here. Stay scary, folks, and be safe out there.
