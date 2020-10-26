Local Horror Movie Favorites For Halloween Viewing

We asked Sioux Falls residents to sound off on their favorite horror movies in the Halloween season and again, you didn't disappoint! There's nothing like curling up with popcorn and a blanket and adding a little cinematic fear to a dark October night. Here is what you said:

Underwraps, a Disney movie from the '90s. Hilarious, loved hearing my daughters giggle!

The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown

Evil Dead 1 and 2 and The Haunting Of Hill House on Netflix. So good!!!

Evil Dead remake from a few years ago, The Strangers...

John Carpenters “Halloween”

The Birds

American Horror Story: 1984

House of 1000 Corpses/Devil Rejects

Hocus Pocus!

Wrong Turn!!

The Shining

Rocky Horror Picture Show is my go-to Halloween flick

Hocus pocus!

The Strangers

Freddy, Jason, Michael

Lady in White

It, Christine

Ma

The Crow

The Exorcist

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The Presidential Debate - Ha, I see what you did there.

Children of the Corn

Pet Sematary (the older one)

Fear Pharm

Friday the 13th, parts 1-3 (Before Jason went to space...LOL!)

Young Frankenstein

Alien

Last House on the Left

Signs - the M. Night Shamalamanomamanonamom film

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The Visit

The Reef

Ghost Ship

Mid Sommer

If you'd like to add to this awesome movie guide, please feel free to add yours to the Facebook article that brought you here. Stay scary, folks, and be safe out there.