Local Halloween Shops Open In Different Spots

Can you believe Halloween is already next month? Crazy I know.

Two local Halloween shops that offer their spooky decor and scary costumes have changed locations for the 2020 Halloween season here in Sioux Falls.

Spirit Halloween and Halloween Express are now located at two different places then they have been in previous years.

Spirit Halloween, according to SiouxFalls.Business has now opened up over at 41st and Grange Ave aka where the former Fareway was located.

Their hours of operation are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday & 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday & Monday.

The dressing rooms at Spirit Halloween are not open and costume masks can not be tried on due to the pandemic.

Face masks are required in-store while shopping.

Spooky exhibits are spread out to accommodate for social distancing.

Halloween Express is now over at the same strip mall as Pizza Ranch within Plaza 41.

"Shoppers will find a similar selection of interactive exhibits and Halloween merchandise as in past years, though it looks more spread out for distancing"- Sioux Falls. Business

Face masks are not required in store but highly recommended along with hand sanitizer stations.

Halloween Express is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday & 11 a.m-7 p.m. Sunday.

A walkthrough tunnel is designated where customers can see the "animated attractions."

