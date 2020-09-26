Local Event Raises Awareness For Suicide Prevention

Earlier today, Saturday, September 26, a walk was held at Terrance Park in order to help spread awareness for Suicide Prevention Month.

The opening ceremony begin at 10:00 am with a featured bead ceremony that helped to symbolize the different connections to the cause displayed by the different colors of the individual beads. according to Dakota News Now.

"Angela Drake, Out of the Darkness Walk Chair, says the beads represent, "either someone that you’ve lost or your own personal struggle”"-Dakota News Now.

After the walk ended, everyone was asked to partake in a second ceremony.

A feather and rock ceremony also was used to symbolize the significance of hope within the feather and the rock to let the burdens carried sink away.

The main theme if you will throughout the night was hope.

During the event, social distancing was encouraged to help ensure the safety of the people who were in attendance along with hand sanitizer stations and masks were also present.

The next event to help encourage the conversation about suicide to continue will be on International Survivor of Suicide Loss Day which takes place on November 22nd of this year.

Please, if you are having thought of suicide or depression or know of anyone who is please call or have them call the National Suicide at hotline at 1-800-273-8255

Source: Dakota News Now