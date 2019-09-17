Local Boutiques Teaming up to Help South Dakota Storm Victims

Several businesses and organizations throughout the state are now beginning to rally around the people who were affected by the recent round of severe weather that ravaged many communities here in South Dakota.

For instance, there are now several boutiques in southeast South Dakota that are teaming up together to raise money for tornado and flooding victims.

As KSFY TV reports, the owner of 'Beautique' in Brandon came up with the idea to sell t-shirts that say "South Dakota strong." Their plan is to have the proceeds made from the sale of these shirts go to benefit the various storm victims in these South Dakota communities.

Amanda Christopherson, the owner of Beautique told KSFY, "What we really are looking for is, we would love for people to let us know if you know of places or businesses, people that are looking for help because like I said, we're wanting to spread this to as many as possible."

According to KSFY, ten different boutiques are now involved, and their hope is to sell thousands of these "South Dakota strong" t-shirts.

You can now preorder your shirts online until Wednesday night, (September 18) at midnight.

If you or your community is a victim of the recent round of tornadoes and flooding to hit the state, and you could use some help, the gang at Beautique in Brandon asks that you please contact them for assistance.

