Local Bank Offers Free Financial Resource For Parents

Money is a topic that's on everyone's minds. How to understand it, how to spend it, and how to earn it are just some of the many questions when it comes to an individual's financial well-being.

But how can parents get a jump start on teaching their children these financial skills that will set them up for success later in life?

Quoin Bank in Sioux Falls is offering parents a FREE resource that they can easily integrate into their child's daily routine.

Raising Financially Fit Kids by Joline Godfrey is a book that is broken into chapters that discuss five adolescent financial stages and how parents can equip their child with fiscal responsibility within a particular age range.

To quote Greg Harell, Senior Vice President of Quoin Bank, "there's a chapter in this book for every age group.. all the way up to nineteen. The short money messages are created to share with your kids, without boring them."

Mark Buehler, Vice President of Commerical Residential Lender at Quoin Bank, stated " one lesson is an allowance is not a salary or an entitlement."

Parents can pick up this free book at the Quoin Bank 69th and Western location in Sioux Falls.

Ten Speed Press

Why should parents trust the author's thoughts and wisdom within the pages of Raising Financially Fit Kids?

Here's some background about the author via Ten Speed Press:

"Joline Godfrey has been a pioneer in the field of financial education since 1990. Today she is one of the country's foremost experts on kids, families, and money."