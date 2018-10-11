Local ACLU Offering Free Rides To Voters

Are you registered to vote? Do you need a ride on Election Day?

Then The ACLU of South Dakota is here to help. Regardless of political party, the ACLU will be offering rides to polling places from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on November 6th.

You do have to register ahead of time though. So, if you need a ride then check out this website . Fill out the form with all your up to date information and you will be on the list for a ride.

The deadline to register for a ride is October 20th. They will get back to you about your request by October 25th.

ACLU of South Dakota states on their website, "Voting is a vital part of preserving our democracy. At the ACLU of South Dakota, we want to make sure everyone has the ability to make their voice heard." So, what are you waiting for? Make sure you get your ride to vote!