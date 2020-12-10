Live Nativity Scene at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church

Over time it can be said that some loses the true meaning of the Christmas season.

It's a religious holiday to help celebrate the birth of God's son; Jesus Christ for those who are Christian in faith.

Regardless of faith or traditions, this special time of year is looking different in 2020, and churches like Gloria Dei Lutheran are still wanting to celebrate.

On Thursday, December 24, Christmas Eve, from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm a drive-thru Live Nativity scene/experience will be offered to the general public.

Christmas music will also be present throughout the event to help add to the story of Christmas.

And all of this can be enjoyed socially distanced from others within the comfort of your vehicle.

The address for Gloria Dei Lutheran Church where the live nativity scene will be is at 5505 E 57th Street, Sioux Falls SD 57108.

This live Nativity event is proudly provided by the Gloria Dei Lutheran Staff and Fifteen 5 Ministries.