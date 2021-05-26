Live Music All Summer At Blue Rock Bar & Grill

The weather is getting warmer and patios are opening up all over town. Blue Rock Bar & Grill is no different.

Blue Rock offers FREE live music on the patio every Friday night from 6 to 10 p.m.

The schedule is as follows:

May 28: Too Drunk to Fish

June 6: Dayna Jones

June 11: Micah Wetzel

June 18: Elisabeth Hunstad

June 25: Whiskey Rich

July 9: Elisabeth Hunstad

July 16: Whiskey Rich

July 23: Geoff Gunderson

July 30: 6 Feet Over

Aug. 6: Whiskey Rich

Aug. 13: Elisabeth Hunstad

Aug. 20: Too Drunk To Fish

Aug. 27: Micah Wetzel

Blue Rock Bar & Grill is located at 4021 Bobhalla Drive in Sioux Falls. It is near the Sanford Pentagon and Fieldhouse.

Other social events at Blue Rock include a Wine and Cheese Night on June 24th. Tickets are required and will be available soon.

Maybe wine isn't your thing and that is okay because Blue Rock also has spirit tastings. A Scotch and Cigar night is coming up on June 16th and tickets are available now. Only 30 spots are available and tickets are $34.95.

The Scotch is being made available thanks to the Republic National Distributing Company and JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars. The four scotches on the tasting menu are The Glenlivet Founders Reserve, The Glenlivet Nadura Peated Cast, The Glenlivet 15 Year, and Aberlour A Bunadh.

All of this is offered in addition to their full menu and awesome daily drink and food specials. They even have bottomless mimosas on Sundays!

For more about Blue Rock Bar & Grill, check out this cool video from Sioux Falls Experience!