Live Long and Prosper: Sioux Falls among Top Cities for Longevity

When it comes to living a long, healthy life, Sioux Falls is among the best places to be in America.

As part of their Metrofgrades Series, Men's Health has declared South Dakota's largest city as the third-best location for longevity in the country.

To calculate the rankings, Men's Health looked at life expectancy, well-being scores, and the percentage of residents with Alzheimer’s/dementia or depression.

They also put a great deal of stock into access to healthy foods, and that's where Sioux Falls excelled.

According to Men's Health:

'The city rated high in our healthy-food score, which considered access to quality food as well as the ability to afford it. (Living in a “food desert” is associated with a higher risk of obesity and premature death.) Credit Sioux Falls’ seven area farmers markets, one of which has been running for more than 100 years. An eighth, Dakota Fresh, is online only.'

Sioux Falls joins five California cities in the longevity top ten.

BEST CITIES IN AMERICA FOR LONGEVITY (Men's Health)

San Jose, CA Oakland, CA Sioux Falls, SD San Diego, CA Honolulu, HI Burlington, VT San Francisco, CA Bridgeport, CT Madison, WI Anaheim, CA

Earlier this year, Sioux Falls ranked in the top 15 nationally in life expectancy with an average of 79.65 years.

At the other end of the scale, Detroit has the worst longevity in the nation with a pair of Oklahoma (Tulsa, Oklahoma City) in the top five.

WORST CITIES IN AMERICA FOR LONGEVITY (Men's Health)