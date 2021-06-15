Live Levitt At The Falls Performances This Weekend

Pull out the lawn chairs and umbrellas as it's time for live music at the Levitt Shell in Downtown Sioux Falls.

The next set of performances takes place this Friday and Saturday, June 18 and 19 with the lawn opening at 6:00 pm; giving you plenty of time to get a great spot.

The music will begin thirty minutes later at 6:30 pm.

The artist that will be kicking things off for the upcoming weekend will be BoBo DePena on Friday followed by the Mae Simpson Band on Saturday. Here is a brief summary of the artists that will be playing this weekend:

"Bo DePeña is an Americana/Country musician from Laredo, Texas. Influenced by the likes of Townes Van Zandt, Freddy Fender, George Strait, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, and Asleep at the Wheel, Bo draws from the legends and his own experiences to delight fans with thoughtful lyrics and high energy shows from Texas to Colorado to Montana and beyond. His shows are full of stories, songs, and laughs."-Levitt at The Falls. "The Mae Simpson Band is pure energy and soul. The singer-songwriter Mae, who hails from South Carolina, has a huge voice and stage presence. She has brought together a collective of seven musicians who each bring a unique flavor to this powerhouse group. Formed in the fall of 2017 in Minneapolis, the Mae Simpson Band built a broad collection of original music that refuses to fall neatly into a single genre. Blistering funk and dance music mixed with soul, blues, country, calypso, jazz, rock, and even a little hip-hop."-Levitt at The Falls.

A complete list of all this year's performers can be found HERE.

Wondering where you can park your vehicle if you would like to attend one of the performances this summer? HERE is a complete list of all the Levitt at The Falls parking-friendly places and lots.

Remember, parking downtown Sioux Falls is free after 5:00 pm on weekdays and parking meters are not in use on the weekends.

Performances go until the month of September so get ready for the next few months of live music outdoors, Sioux Falls.

Source: Levitt at The Falls