The South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation presents, Country SUPER GROUP Little Big Town, See Little Big Town Saturday, June 19, 2021, at The Denny Sanford Premier Center. The concert is a benefit for Feeding South Dakota. The event has raised $1.2M since 2014 and all for Feeding South Dakota, so it's a good time, for a 'good cause!'

As many of you know, Little Big Town puts on an awesome live show! The harmonies are perfect and their music is so relatable!

Get our free mobile app

The event will not only feature GRAMMY, ACM, CMA, and AMA Award-winning group, Little Big Town but just announced, country music sensation, Tyler Farr , will be the opening act for the event.

Tickets are on sale at all Ticketmaster locations, online by clicking here or the KELOLAND Box Office at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.