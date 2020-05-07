In her first term as the Governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem has had to manage the state during massive flooding, tornadoes, and now a global pandemic.

For months, Governor Noem has scheduled daily press conferences to keep South Dakotans informed on the latest COVID-19 statistics and numbers. She has even been in the national spotlight defending her stance on how she's been navigating South Dakota during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the fact that there were many differing opinions on how South Dakota should be handling a variety of difficult situations, Governor Noem consistently stood her ground on behalf of her state.

Governor Noem took the time to join us to discuss South Dakota's current stage of the Coronavirus. Governor Noem touched on the "Back to Normal" plan for the state and the rundown of its phases. According to the Governor, she released this plan after receiving new projections and information throughout the state. Governor Noem's hope is to implement "relaxed regulations" sometime in June.

In the meantime, it is vitally important to continue to practice social distancing. Governor Noem explained that following the CDC guidelines is a "big deal" in order to continue to slow the spread and flatten the curve. She continues to recommend older citizens and those who are most vulnerable to stay inside and only leave the house for essential needs.

The last few years have been "incredibly challenging" for Governor Noem. However, she is happy to be home with her family and her state.

Governor Noem will continue to hold daily press conferences throughout the remainder of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 in South Dakota is also a key resource to stay up to date on the latest Coronavirus information in the state.