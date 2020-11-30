List Of Sioux Falls Christmas Lights and Lanes

It's 2020 and we are all looking for ways to enjoy the holidays safely. What better way to get into the holiday spirit than driving around Sioux Falls and seeing some of the awesome Christmas light displays people have put up!?

According to dakotaholidays.com here are a few addresses around Sioux Falls where you can see some amazing, socially distant, Christmas Lights and Lanes:

Penguin Lane – 1712 S. Point Dr.

Nativity Display – 3209 E. 20th St

Candy Cane Lane – 845 S. Day Ave.

Reindeer Lane – 2400 E. 17lth St.

Snowflake Lane – 829 S. Lowell Ave.

Sugar Plum Lane – 936 S. Conklin Ave.

Church Lane – 501 S. Churchill Ave.

Toyland Lane – 4403 E. 23rd St.

Polar Bear Lane – 219 N. Penstemon Ave.

Star of the East – 701 N. Savannah Dr.

Winter Wonderland Falls Park – 131 E. Falls Park Dr.

Christmas Card Lane – 5200 S. Landsdown Dr.

Elf Lane – 4500 S, Jandl Dr.

Wester Wonderland – 2101 W. Black Rock Circle

Lights On Lotta – 311 W. Lotta St.

Luminary Lane – 1716 S. Hawthorne Ave.

Nativity Display – 3101 S. Lincoln Ave.

Hollybear Lane – 1228 S. Holly Ave.

Here are some other Fun Light Displays at these locations:

3507 W 77th St



1905 S. Van Eps Ave.



1815 S. 4th Ave.



1710 S. 4th Ave.



501 S. Edward Drive



1509 S. Gary Drive



901 S. Duluth Ave.



6700 Q Cheyenne Drive



3304 S. Tim Trail. Straight East on 41st About a Half-Mile Past 6 Mile.