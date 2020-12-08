One Sioux Falls team picked up a win to open the high school basketball season, while the rest of the state will begin to play this week. Here's a look at some of the games you can find.

The Lincoln Patriots girl's basketball team picked up a season-opening 45-44 win over Yankton on Friday night (December 4). The two teams began the season on the earliest possible date and are one of four games that have taken place across South Dakota.

Most other teams will begin to play games this week and into the weekend. Roosevelt, Washington, O'Gorman, Lincoln, Harrisburg, Brandon Valley, Tea Area, Lennox, Canton, and West Central are all scheduled to play a minimum of one game by this upcoming Sunday.

Here is a look at this week's local schedule:

Tuesday, December 8

Lennox @ Dakota Valley (Girls)

Huron @ West Central (Girls)

Thursday, December 10

Elk Point-Jefferson @ Canton (DH)

Friday, December 11

Watertown @ Lincoln (Girls)

O'Gorman @ Roosevelt (Girls)

Brandon Valley @ Rapid City Stevens (Girls)

Harrisburg @ Pierre (Girls)

Dakota Valley @ Tea Area (Boys)

Pierre @ Harrisburg (Boys)

West Central @ Dell Rapids (Boys)

Lennox @ Sioux Falls Christian (DH)

Saturday, December 12

Washington @ Brookings (Girls)

Milbank @ Lennox (Girls)

O'Gorman @ Roosevelt (Boys)

Brookings @ Washington (Boys)

Sioux Falls Christian @ West Central (Boys)

Most games have a stream available online to watch the games from the comfort of your own home. The Sioux Falls School District has compiled a list of available streams on one website.

Enjoy the games this week and be on the lookout for the newest South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll next Monday, December 14 at 5:00 PM.