List of Sioux Empire Community Events

Now through July 25…FEEDING SOUTH DAKOTA FOOD DRIVE…Drop off non-perishable food items at Interstate Sales, a block north of I-90 and Cliff and you’ll be registered to win a Mission utility trailer, Toro push mower or a Scag Power Equipment Grill swag pack. (www.interstatesales1.com)

Now through July 26…PRE-ORDER YOUR DQ BLIZZARDS FOR CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK’S SWEET MIRACLES DAY…Pre-order Blizzards and they’ll be available for pickup at the DQ you select on July 30. At least $1 from each Blizzard sold will benefit kids at Sanford Children’s Hospital through programs, specialized equipment and direct child and family assistance. You can also pre-order DQ Blizzard coupons.

July 21-26 (Tues-Sunday)…SIOUX FALLS CANARIES…7:05 PM Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. 6:05 PM Saturday and 5:05 PM Sunday at the Birdcage. The Canaries host the St. Paul Saints. (www.sfcanaries.com)

July 22 (Wednesday)…QUOIN BANK CRUISE NIGHT…5-8PM at 5700 S. Remington Place. There will be a show and shine, food, live band and more. (https://www.facebook.com/events/794624257707555/)

July 24 (Friday)…AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY’S CRUISE FOR CANCER…5-10pm at Yankton Trail Park. Cruise the park which will be lit by hundreds of luminaria bags decorated with the names of loved ones who are currently fighting cancer, caregivers, and those who have passed away from cancer. Listen to a special program transmitted on a dedicated FM channel as you drive through the park. There will be food trucks and classic cars to look at. Register for the cruise online or download the app. (https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=97119)

July 24 (Friday)…McHARDY MOVIES…At McHardy Park in Brandon. Vendors in the park start at 8pm and the movie starts at dusk. Bring blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy a free movie in the park. (https://www.facebook.com/events/734863450657828/?event_time_id=734863457324494)

July 24 (Friday)…GREATEST SHOW ON H20…7pm at Catfish Bay Water Ski Park. This year’s theme is “Who is Norman?” It’s a stage show, stunt show, and ski show all in one. Tickets are $12 for adults, 65 and older $11, 4-12 $9 and children 3 and under are free. (www.catfishbay.com)

July 24, 25, 26 (Fri, Sat, Sun)…MIGHTY CORSON ART PLAYERS PRESENT ‘ADA AND THE ENGINE’…7:30PM Friday and Saturday and 2:30pm Sunday at the Corson Playhouse. (www.mightycorson.com/boxoffice or call 605-582-2771)

July 25 (Saturday)...MOONLIGHT MOVIES…8:30PM at Fawick Park. Enjoy a free outdoor movie almost every Saturday this summer. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy popcorn, candy soda, and water that will be available for purchase. This week’s movie is “Aladdin.” (www.dtsf.com)

July 25 (Saturday)...BACKPACK GIVEAWAY…9am at New Beginnings Faith Church, 4603 S. Techlink Circle. 600 backpacks filled with school supplies for grades K-12 will be given away. Kids must be present to receive a backpack. (call 605.362.0429. www.nbfchurch.org)

July 25 (Saturday)...NYBERG’S ACE 3RD ANNUAL HOT CLASSICS NIGHT…See classic vehicles of all kinds. Food trucks, beverages, live music, and more. Located at Nyberg’s Ace on East 12th Street. (https://dtsf.com/event/nybergs-ace-3rd-annual-hot-classics-night/)

July 27 (Monday)…MONDAYS AT MCKENNAN…7PM at the McKennan Park band shell. A free concert in the shade. Bring your lawn chair or blanket. This week listen to Mogen’s Heroes. (https://www.facebook.com/siouxfallsparks/posts/10158401966917383)

July 28, 29, 30 (Tuesday-Thursday)…SIOUX FALLS CANARIES…7:05 PM at the Birdcage. The Canaries host the Milwaukee Milkmen. (www.sfcanaries.com)

July 30 (Thursday)…CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK’S SWEET MIRACLES DAY…Stop by participating DQ locations in South Dakota and purchase a Blizzard. At least $1 from each Blizzard sold will benefit kids at Sanford Children’s Hospital through programs, specialized equipment and direct child and family assistance. You can also pre-order DQ Blizzard coupons. (https://support.sanfordhealthfoundation.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=cms.page&id=1122&eventID=588)

July 31 (Friday)…GREATEST SHOW ON H20…7pm at Catfish Bay Water Ski Park. This year’s theme is “Who is Norman?” It’s a stage show, stunt show, and ski show all in one. Tickets are $12 for adults, 65 and older $11, 4-12 $9 and children 3 and under are free. (www.catfishbay.com)

July 31, August 1…(Friday and Saturday)…SIOUX FALLS CANARIES…7:05 PM Friday and 6:05 PM Saturday at the Birdcage. The Canaries host the Chicago Dogs. (www.sfcanaries.com)

August 1-8…SIOUX EMPIRE FAIR...8 days of fun at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds. Grandstand entertainment include Hairball on August 2, Big and Rich with Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister on August 3, .38 Special with Parmalee on August 4, Cody Johnson with Jacob Bryant on August 5, Terry Fator on August 7, PRCA Rodeo on August 8. Ag Appreciation Day is August 5. Enjoy the arts center, livestock displays, live music on the Front Porch, carnival and more. (www.siouxempirefair.com)

August 1 (Saturday)...MOONLIGHT MOVIES…8:30PM at Fawick Park. Enjoy a free outdoor movie almost every Saturday this summer. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy popcorn, candy soda, and water that will be available for purchase. This week’s movie is “Secret Life of Pets II.” (www.dtsf.com)

August 1-8…RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE ‘RIDE FOR THE HOUSE’…A virtual fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House. Every day from August 1st through 8th, they’ll share scavenger hunt items that can be found in any community for a chance to win prizes. Cost is $10 per person or $40 for a family of 5 or larger. (https://www.rmhcsodak.org/ride-for-the-house-sd/?fbclid=IwAR35bPS0kJ1tKkHVC3pkkWL9YqW8zBPfhqgzxfbwgg5gWeTAL4d9GjFvNCc)

August 2 (Sunday)…SIOUX FALLS CANARIES…5:05 PM at the Birdcage. The Canaries host the St. Paul Saints. (www.sfcanaries.com)

August 3 (Monday)…MONDAYS AT MCKENNAN…7PM at the McKennan Park band shell. A free concert in the shade. Bring your lawn chair or blanket. This week listen to Dueling Duo. (https://www.facebook.com/siouxfallsparks/posts/10158401966917383)

August 7 (Friday)…McHARDY MOVIES…At McHardy Park in Brandon. Vendors in the park start at 8pm and the movie starts at dusk. Bring blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy a free movie in the park. (https://www.facebook.com/events/734863450657828/?event_time_id=734863457324494)

August 7 (Friday)…GREATEST SHOW ON H20…7pm at Catfish Bay Water Ski Park. This year’s theme is “Who is Norman?” It’s a stage show, stunt show, and ski show all in one. Tickets are $12 for adults, 65 and older $11, 4-12 $9 and children 3 and under are free. (www.catfishbay.com)

August 7, 8, 9 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)…SIOUX FALLS CANARIES…7:05 PM Friday, 6:05 PM Saturday, and 5:05 PM Sunday at the Birdcage. The Canaries host the St. Paul Saints. (www.sfcanaries.com)

August 8 (Saturday)...MOONLIGHT MOVIES…8:30PM at Fawick Park. Enjoy a free outdoor movie almost every Saturday this summer. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy popcorn, candy soda, and water that will be available for purchase. This week’s movie is “Back to the Future.” (www.dtsf.com)

August 8 (Saturday)...ARTISANS FOR ANIMALS…10AM-3PM at Lewis Drug, 37th and Minnesota. A local arts and crafts festival featuring local artisans. Proceeds benefit the Sioux Falls Humane Society. (https://www.facebook.com/events/211135769938712)

August 10 (Monday)…MONDAYS AT MCKENNAN…7PM at the McKennan Park band shell. A free concert in the shade. Bring your lawn chair or blanket. This week listen to Jerry Scheckle and the Ramblers playing country music. (https://www.facebook.com/siouxfallsparks/posts/10158401966917383)

August 11, 12, 13 (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday)…SIOUX FALLS CANARIES…7:05 PM Tuesday and Thursday and 12:05 PM Wednesday at the Birdcage. The Canaries host the St. Paul Saints. (www.sfcanaries.com)

August 12 (Wednesday)…EXPEDITION ZOOFALLS…A celebration of local zoo pride. 5:30-9 PM at the Great Plains Zoo. An evening of Zookeeper chats, animals on exhibit and animal encounters. Live music, gourmet food, drinks, silent auction, and more. Tickets are $100. Proceeds go toward animal care at the Zoo. (www.greatzoo.org)

August 14 (Friday)…GREATEST SHOW ON H20…7pm at Catfish Bay Water Ski Park. This year’s theme is “Who is Norman?” It’s a stage show, stunt show, and ski show all in one. Tickets are $12 for adults, 65 and older $11, 4-12 $9 and children 3 and under are free. (www.catfishbay.com)

August 14, 15, 16 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)…SIOUX FALLS CANARIES…7:05 PM Friday, 6:05 PM Saturday, and 5:05 PM Sunday at the Birdcage. The Canaries host the Winnipeg Goldeyes. (www.sfcanaries.com)

August 21 (Friday)...McHARDY MOVIES…At McHardy Park in Brandon. Vendors in the park start at 8pm and the movie starts at dusk. Bring blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy a free movie in the park. (https://www.facebook.com/events/734863450657828/?event_time_id=734863457324494)

August 21 (Friday)…GREATEST SHOW ON H20…7pm at Catfish Bay Water Ski Park. This year’s theme is “Who is Norman?” It’s a stage show, stunt show, and ski show all in one. Tickets are $12 for adults, 65 and older $11, 4-12 $9 and children 3 and under are free. (www.catfishbay.com)

August 21, 22, 23 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)…SIOUX FALLS CANARIES…7:05 PM Friday, 6:05 PM Saturday, and 5:05 PM Sunday at the Birdcage. The Canaries host Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. (www.sfcanaries.com)

August 22 (Saturday)...MOONLIGHT MOVIES…8:30PM at Fawick Park. Enjoy a free outdoor movie almost every Saturday this summer. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy popcorn, candy soda, and water that will be available for purchase. This week’s movie is “Superman.” (www.dtsf.com)

August 24 (Monday)…MONDAYS AT MCKENNAN…7PM at the McKennan Park band shell. A free concert in the shade. Bring your lawn chair or blanket. This week listen to Surfin’ Safari, a 50’s and 60’s tribute band. (https://www.facebook.com/siouxfallsparks/posts/10158401966917383)

August 25, 26, 27 (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday)…SIOUX FALLS CANARIES…7:05 PM at the Birdcage. The Canaries host the St. Paul Saints. (www.sfcanaries.com)

August 28 (Friday)…GREATEST SHOW ON H20…7pm at Catfish Bay Water Ski Park. This year’s theme is “Who is Norman?” It’s a stage show, stunt show, and ski show all in one. Tickets are $12 for adults, 65 and older $11, 4-12 $9 and children 3 and under are free. (www.catfishbay.com)

August 28 (Friday)…TALLGRASS RECOVERY ART SHOW…6-9PM at Post Pilgrim Gallery in the lower level of Last Stop CD Shop, 2121 East 10th Street. The show is to stimulate discussion and to put a face and story to not only the devastating effects of addiction but to also give hope to recover. (https://www.facebook.com/recoveryartshow/about/?ref=page_internal)

August 28, 29, 30 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)…SIOUX FALLS CANARIES…7:05 PM Friday, 6:05 PM Saturday, and 5:05 PM Sunday at the Birdcage. The Canaries host the St. Paul Saints. (www.sfcanaries.com)

August 29 (Saturday)...MOONLIGHT MOVIES…8:30PM at Fawick Park. Enjoy a free outdoor movie almost every Saturday this summer. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy popcorn, candy soda, and water that will be available for purchase. This week’s movie is “The Goonies.” (www.dtsf.com)

August 29 (Saturday)...WOOFSTOCK…4-9PM at Remedy Brewing Company, 401 East 8th Street. Live music, food truck, vendors, silent auction and raffles, a costume parade of pups and available pups from Dakota Dachshund Rescue. A family event. Bring your kids and pets. (https://www.facebook.com/remedybrewco)

August 30 (Sunday)…GOURMET GUYS…3:30-6:30 PM at Active Generations, 2300 West 46th Street. Dozens of talented community men showcase their creative recipes. Sample incredible foods and enjoy wine, beers, and musical entertainment. Tickets are $40 in advance or $45 at the door. (605-336-6722 www.activegenerations.org)

September 4 (Friday)…GREATEST SHOW ON H20…7pm at Catfish Bay Water Ski Park. This year’s theme is “Who is Norman?” It’s a stage show, stunt show, and ski show all in one. Tickets are $12 for adults, 65 and older $11, 4-12 $9 and children 3 and under are free. (www.catfishbay.com)

September 4, 5, 6 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)…SIOUX FALLS CANARIES…7:05 PM Friday, 6:05 PM Saturday, and 5:05 PM Sunday at the Birdcage. The Canaries host the Chicago Dogs. (www.sfcanaries.com)

September 7 (Monday)…GREATEST SHOW ON H20…2pm at Catfish Bay Water Ski Park. This year’s theme is “Who is Norman?” It’s a stage show, stunt show, and ski show all in one. Tickets are $12 for adults, 65 and older $11, 4-12 $9 and children 3 and under are free. (www.catfishbay.com)

September 12 (Saturday)…SIDEWALK ARTS FESTIVAL…9AM-5PM. A free outdoor event with over 240 vendor booths featuring the region’s best fine art, folk art and craft artisans. Activities for kids, live entertainment, food vendors and more. The event will take place on the streets surrounding the Washington Pavilion. A fundraiser for the Visual Arts Center. (https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/sidewalk-arts-festival-2020)

September 12, 13 (Saturday, Sunday)…FALL PARADE OF HOMES…1-5PM each day. Tour newly built homes in all price ranges throughout Sioux Falls, Tea, Brandon, Harrisburg, and Worthing. Get ideas, meet with builders, and catch up on the latest home decorating and design trends. Also the weekend of September 19th and 20th. (www.siouxempireparadeofhomes.com)

September 19 (Saturday)…HEALTH CONNECT FAIR…11AM-5PM at the Sanford Pentagon. A free health fair that’s fun for all ages. Families can learn about health and safety resources. (https://www.facebook.com/healthconnectsd/events/?ref=page_internal)

September 19, 20 (Saturday, Sunday)…FALL PARADE OF HOMES…1-5PM each day. Tour newly built homes in all price ranges throughout Sioux Falls, Tea, Brandon, Harrisburg, and Worthing. Get ideas, meet with builders, and catch up on the latest home decorating and design trends. (www.siouxempireparadeofhomes.com)

September 22 (Tuesday)…12TH ANNUAL KNICKERS FOR KNOCKERS…8AM at Willow Run Golf Course. A double-shot gun golf tournament hosted by Feisty Fighters of South Dakota. Funds raised will help those affected by cancer. (605-214-5725)

September 26 (Saturday)…WALK TO DEFEAT ALS…Check in at 830am at Sertoma Park, 4300 S. Oxbow Ave. The walk starts at 10am. Walk together toward a treatment and ultimately a cure for ALS / Lou Gehrig’s Disease. (http://web.alsa.org/site/TR/Walks/Minnesota?pg=entry&fr_id=14370)

October 3, 4 (Saturday, Sunday)…SHOWCASE OF REMODELED HOMES and OUTDOOR LIVING SHOWCASE…12PM-5PM. Tour recently remodeled homes and outdoor living projects around the Sioux Empire. Remodelers and landscapers get to show off their work and you can meet them face-to-face and get ideas for your next indoor and outdoor home-related project. Tickets are $5 to tour all the homes. (www.hbasiouxempire.com/showcase)