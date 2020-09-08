23 Former Missouri Valley Football Conference players will suit up as members of active NFL rosters for the 2020 season.

The MVFC continues to shine and showcase some of the best talents in the FCS division. That again has been proven with 23 former players that have made NFL active rosters for this season.

North Dakota State leads the conference with six active roster players. Add in another five players situated on practice squads, and the Bison have 11 former members in the NFL. South Dakota has two players in the league, while South Dakota State has Dallas Goedert going strong with the Eagles.

In total, every roster in the NFL has at least one FCS player on the roster. The following are former players from current MVFC schools on NFL season-opening active rosters. Players from NDSU, USD, and SDSU are bolded:

Buccaneers – Joe Haeg (North Dakota State)

49ers - Tom Compton (South Dakota)

Texans – Dylan Cole (Missouri State), David Johnson (UNI)

Broncos - Davontae Harris (Illinois State), Shelby Harris (Illinois State)

Eagles - Dallas Goedert (South Dakota State) , Craig James (Southern Illinois), Carson Wentz (North Dakota State)

Chiefs - Khalen Saunders (Western Illinois)

Ravens - Chris Board (North Dakota State) , L.J. Fort (UNI)

Colts - Bruce Anderson III (North Dakota State)

Packers - Robert Tonyan (Indiana State), Billy Turner (North Dakota State)

Washington Football Team – Mike Liedtke (Illinois State)

Chargers - Easton Stick (North Dakota State)

Jaguars - James O'Shaughnessy (Illinois State), James Robinson (Illinois State)

Patriots - Derek Rivers (Youngstown State)