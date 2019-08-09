List of Minnesota Twins Players’ Weekend Nicknames for 2019

The Doof, Garv Sauce, Big Mike, and Broomstick are some of the nicknames that you will see on the back on Minnesota Twins jerseys August 23-25.

The popular MLB Players' Weekend returns this season from August 23-25. Players are able to express their personalities, backgrounds, or interest by putting a statement or nickname on the back of their jerseys and equipment.

This will be the third year of the MLB Players' Weekend. The uniforms will not be team specific colors this season as they will be either black or white. The home team of that weekend will decide which color they will wear.

A full list of nicknames for all players participating has been announced by MLB. Minnesota will be at home for Players' Weekend hosting Detroit. The nicknames the Twins players have chosen are:

Ehire Adrianza: "GUARENERO"

Luis Arraez: "LA REGADERA"

Willians Astudillo: "ASTUDILLO"

Jose Berrios: "LA MAKINA"

Byron Buxton: "BUCK"

Jason Castro: "STRO"

Jake Cave: "CAVEMAN"

C.J. Cron: "CRONY"

Nelson Cruz: "BOOMSTICK"

Tyler Duffey: "THE DOOF"

Sam Dyson: "RED FINGER"

Mitch Garver: "GARV SAUCE"

Kyle Gibson: "GIBBY"

Marwin Gonzalez: "GONZO"

Ryne Harper: "HARP"

Max Kepler: "RÓŻYCKI"

Zack Littell: "LIT"

Trevor May: "IAMTREVORMAY"

Jake Odorizzi: "ODO"

Martin Perez: "EL DE LAS MATAS"

Michael Pineda: "BIG MIKE"

Jorge Polanco: "CHULO"

Taylor Rogers: "LEFTY PIECE"

Sergio Romo: "EL MECHÓN"

Eddie Rosario: "EDISITO"

Miguel Sano: "BOQUETÓN"

Jonathan Schoop: "MAMBA"

Devin Smeltzer: "#CATCHCANCERLOOKING"

MLB says that the game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit the MLBPA Youth Development Program.