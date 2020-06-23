List of Minnesota Twins Opponents in Upcoming 60-Game Season

Major League Baseball is a go for 2020! The league will play a 60-game schedule starting at the end of July. Here is who the Minnesota Twins will play this summer.

After months of the unknown with the Coronavirus pandemic and a battle between the MLB owners and MLB Players Association, an agreement has finally been reached to play a 2020 season. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that Opening Day is set to take place on July 23 or 24, and all games will be played at the team's home ballparks.

Players will report on July 1st. The proposed schedule will consist of mostly division games and then games against the opposite league's corresponding geographical division.

What this means for the Minnesota Twins is that they will play most of their games against the AL Central, as normal, but they will play their other games against NL Central opponents. Yes, we're getting Twins/Cubs this summer! 10 games would be played against division opponents while four games would be played against the other league.

The schedule for the Twins will be set up like this:

10 vs. Chicago White Sox

10 vs. Cleveland Indians

10 vs. Detroit Tigers

10 vs. Kansas City Royals

4 vs. Chicago Cubs

4 vs. Cincinnati Reds

4 vs. Milwaukee Brewers

4 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

4 vs. St. Louis Cardinals

According to the Associated Press, each team will make one trip to the other corresponding city. The DH will be used for games between AL/NL opponents, extra innings will start with a runner on second base, and the playoff teams will remain at 10 (for now).