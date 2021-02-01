List of Every Prop Bet for Super Bowl LV

The Super Bowl is right around the corner and this year experts believe we will see record numbers of people wagering on the big game.

Super Bowl LV will be full of fireworks on the field with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers expected to play out what could be one of the most epic Super Bowls of all time.

The same expectation can be made for sportsbooks across the country as many believe the amazing storylines of Super Bowl LV will drive more betting interest as well.

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently a -3 point favorite over Tampa Bay with the line slightly moving up to -3.5 before returning to -3.

We all know the outcome, in the end, is the most important aspect of gaining the Lombardi Trophy, but some can win before the game even begins.

Prop bets have become more and more popular over the years including such plays as the length of the National Anthem to the outcome of the coin toss as some of the most popular.

This year is no different with not only a lot of prop bets being available, but the uniqueness returns again.

Wager options are vast and include:

- Will there be a score overturned by review? Yes +250, No -300

- What will be more? Miami Heat points on Sunday, Feb 7 -100, Tyreek Hill receiving yards -110

- What will the result of the coin toss be? Heads -110, Tails -110

Although those are just three, they all could have you on the edge of your seat from pregame to postgame.

Here is a look at the entire list of prop bets for Super Bowl LV courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook.

