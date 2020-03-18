In the wake of the Corona Virus Pandemic, many businesses have been closed down. One of the hardest-hit sectors is the hospitality industry.

Although there have been no mandatory Restaurant closings in South Dakota at this time, many states have imposed mandatory closures or restrictions to dine-in and other options.

CDL LIVE published a full list of all the sates that have Restaurant Closings or Restrictions:

Alabama — Birmingham area only — All dine-in restaurants and bars are closed for one week. Takeout and delivery is allowed.

California — Restaurants are open, but maximum occupancy may not exceed 50%. Bars, nightclubs, and brewpubs are closed.

Colorado — All dine-in restaurants and bars were ordered closed for 30 days effective 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Takeout and delivery is allowed.

Connecticut — All dine-in restaurants and bars are closed as of 8 p.m. Monday. Takeout and delivery is allowed.

Florida — Restaurants are open, but maximum occupancy may not exceed 50%. Bars and nightclubs must remain closed for the next 30 days.

Illinois — As of 9 p.m. Monday, all dine-in restaurants are closed through March 30. Delivery and takeout are allowed.

Indiana — All dine-in restaurants and bars are closed through the end of March. Delivery and takeout are allowed.

Iowa — All dine-in restaurants and bars are closed for two weeks. Delivery and takeout are allowed.

Kansas — Kansas City, Johnson County, and Wyandotte County only — As of 12:01 Tuesday morning, all dine-in restaurants and bars are closed until at least April 1. Delivery and takeout are allowed.

Kentucky — As of 5 p.m. Monday, all dine-in restaurants and bars are closed. Delivery and takeout are allowed.

Louisiana — As of midnight on Monday, all dine-in restaurants and bars are closed until at least April 13. Delivery and takeout are allowed.

Maryland — As of 5 p.m. Monday, all dine-in restaurants and bars are closed. Delivery and takeout are allowed.

Massachusetts — As of Tuesday, all dine-in restaurants and bars are closed until April 5. Delivery and takeout are allowed.

Michigan — As of 3 p.m. Monday, all dine-in restaurants and bars are closed until midnight on March 30. Delivery and takeout are allowed.

Minnesota — As of 5 p.m. Monday, all dine-in restaurants and bars are closed until at least March 27. Delivery and takeout are allowed.

Missouri — Kansas City and Jackson County only — As of 12:01 Tuesday morning, all dine-in restaurants and bars are closed until at least April 1. Delivery and takeout are allowed.

Montana — Most restaurants and bars in the counties that contain the cities of Billings, Missoula, Bozeman, Butte, and Helena are shut down or restricted to takeout and delivery only. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock says that there are no immediate plans to restrict restaurants statewide.

New Jersey — As of 8 p.m. Monday, all dine-in restaurants and bars are closed. Delivery and takeout is only allowed from 5 a.m. — 8 p.m.

New Mexico — Restaurants are open, but maximum occupancy may not exceed 50%.

New York — As of 8 p.m. on Monday, all dine-in restaurants and bars are closed. Delivery and takeout are allowed.

North Carolina — As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, all dine-in restaurants and bars are closed. Delivery and takeout are allowed.

Oklahoma — Oklahoma City only — All dine-in restaurants and bars are closed. Delivery and takeout are allowed.

Ohio — As of 9 p.m Sunday, all dine-in restaurants and bars are closed. Delivery and takeout are allowed.

Oregon — All dine-in restaurants and bars are closed. Delivery and takeout are allowed.

Pennsylvania — As of midnight on Monday, all dine-in restaurants and bars are closed. Delivery and takeout are allowed.

Rhode Island — As of Tuesday, all dine-in restaurants and bars are closed through March 30. Delivery and takeout are allowed.

South Carolina — City of Columbia only — Restaurants are open, but maximum occupancy may not exceed 50%. Tables of more than 6 people are not allowed.

Texas — Dallas and Harris counties only — All dine-in restaurants and bars are closed. Delivery and takeout are allowed.

Virginia — Restaurants are open, but officials urge them to maintain a 10 person dine-in limit.

Washington — All dine-in restaurants and bars are closed. Delivery and takeout are allowed.

Wisconsin — Restaurants are open, but maximum occupancy may not exceed 50% or 50 total people.