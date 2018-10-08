Lions Take Advantage of Mistakes in 31-23 Win Over Packers

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions took advantage of some mistakes they forced Green Bay to make and were fortunate some breaks simply went their way.

Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and LeGarrette Blount ran for two scores, lifting the Lions to a 31-23 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Green Bay (2-2-1) was doomed because veteran Mason Crosby had the worst game of his life and two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers lost two fumbles for just the third time in his 14-year career.

Leon Halip/Getty Images

Crosby missed a career-high four field goals in one game and failed to make an extra point to boot. He connected on a field goal with 2 seconds left, but that wasn't of much consolation after his poor performance.

Detroit recovered an onside kick to seal the win, preventing Rodgers from getting another chance at a game-winning Hail Mary in Detroit like the one he threw in 2015.

Next Monday Green Bay will be back at Lambeau to host San Francisco. Coverage begins at 7:00 PM on ESPN 99.1.

