The 2021 National Football League season is quickly approaching and if you are like many NFL fans, you are already planning your trips.

Considering many traditional trips and NFL getaways were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the desire for tickets this year is expected to be through the roof.

Locally, Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers fans usually don't agree on anything, but I'm guessing both fan bases would agree that getting back into their home stadiums this year is going to be great!

With the high demand and coming off of the pandemic, it is going to be a bit tougher to secure tickets, especially good ones, than maybe in years past.

So we are here to help with multiple links to track down and purchase Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers tickets for the 2021 season.

The NFL always suggests that you use their NFL Ticket Exchange and you can of course get both Vikings and Packers home and away game tickets there.

Additionally, a lot of people also like to explore the secondary market which includes Vivid Seats, SeatGeek, and StubHub as the top NFL sellers.

Here are the links for Green Bay Packers tickets on StubHub, Vivid Seats, and Seat Geek.

Here are the links for Minnesota Vikings tickets on StubHub, Vivid Seats, and Seat Geek.

Whether you are going to be making it to all home games or just one, we hope you have a great time in your return to being a fan on site in 2021.

For more information on the 2021 NFL season, news surrounding the league or to find more tickets for other NFL games, you can visit the National Football League website here.