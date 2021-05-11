Lingerie Fighting and 3 New Bands Announced for Sturgis Rally

The Buffalo Chip concert announcements keep coming in and we're getting pumped for another rockin' year at the Sturgis Rally.

The 2021 Buffalo Chip and Sturgis Rally Dates are August 6 - 15, 2021, and is the 81st anniversary of the event.

So far...with many more announcements coming:

Kid Rock - Sunday, Aug 8, 2021

Stone Temple Pilots. Aug. 9, 2021

ZZ Top - Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

Black Label Society, August 12, 2021

Anthrax, August 12, 2021

Also announced: The Lingerie Fighting Championships (LFC) will also be held in 2021 at the Buffalo Chip PowerSports Complex on Tuesday, Aug. 10 & Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.

Spread across eight locations, including local bars, campgrounds, and indoor/outdoor stages, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally regularly lures approximately 500,000 people to South Dakota every year. Reports show the occasion also brings around $800 million in revenue to the area.

With three-quarters of a century of history and millions of attendees, who started it all?

The founder is generally considered to be Clarence "Pappy" Hoel. He purchased an Indian Motorcycle franchise in Sturgis in 1936 and formed the "Jackpine Gypsies" that same year.

The first rally was held on August 14, 1938, by the "Jackpine Gypsies" motorcycle club, who still own and operate the tracks, hill climb, and field areas where the rally is centered.

The first event was called the "Black Hills Classic" and consisted of a single race with nine participants and a small audience. The focus of a motorcycle rally was originally racing and stunts.

The event has grown to be one of the largest motorcycle rallies in the world.