Lindsey Stirling to Play Sioux Falls PREMIER Center This December

As crazy as it may seem, the holiday season is fast approaching, and this holiday season the Sioux Empire has a well-known violinist, dancer, and former Dancing With the Stars contestant bringing a little warmth to our winter.

Critically acclaimed and multi-award winning electronic violinist Lindsey Stirling is making an appearance at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Monday, December 2nd.

Tickets for her "Warmer in the Winter" Christmas 2019 tour go on sale at 10 AM this Friday, (September 20) at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

The Warmer in the Winter Christmas tour is sure to be a show the entire family will love. The holiday show that features elaborate festive themes, as well as a signature brand of dance routines and on-stage visuals will definitely not disappoint as those in attendance are guaranteed to laugh and want to get up and dance themselves as they witness an array of holiday classics including “I Wonder as I Wander,” “Santa Baby,” and “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” as well as some of Stirling’s original tracks including “Christmas C’mon” and” Warmer in the Winter.”

The Warmer in the Winter Christmas show is a one of a kind experience that you and your family will never forget.

Advance pre-sale tickets are available to be purchased on Thursday, (September 19) from 10 AM to 10 PM by using the password WINTER19.

General admission seats go on sale to the public on Friday, (September 20) starting at 10 AM.