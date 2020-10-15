The Lincoln Patriots and Washington Warriors have agreed to play at Howard Wood Field on Friday night after both Rapid City schools were forced to cancel upcoming games.

Lincoln was scheduled to host Rapid City Stevens at Howard Wood Field while Washington was set to travel to Rapid City Central. That won't be happening anymore as part of Week 8 of the high school football season due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Rapid City.

Rapid City Journal's Morgan Matzen is reporting that 105 athletes at Rapid City Stevens (90 football, 15 volleyball) and 25 cheer & dance athletes from Rapid City Central are currently in quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19. This has forced games for this week, and more than likely next week, to be called off. Rapid City Stevens is scheduled to play Brandon Valley as part of Week 9.

Brian Haenchen of the Argus Leader is reporting that Washington and Lincoln have agreed to play a second regular-season game against each other to fill in the void of the Rapid City school's cancelations.

According to Haenchen, Washington initially reached out to 20+ teams from all over the region to play this week but didn't find any suitors. Once Washington was informed of an opening, the two schools were able to secure a game against each other quickly.

Washington and Lincoln will kickoff at Howard Wood Field on Friday (October 16) at 6:00 PM. The Patriots defeated the Warriors 41-0 back on September 11.