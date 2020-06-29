Sioux Falls Lincoln's Tyler Hiatt has been named Gatorade South Dakota Track and Field Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive season.

The 2019-2020 school season was set to be another monster year for Hiatt before the COVID-19 pandemic halted spring and summer sports. Even with the stoppage, the numbers Hiatt has put up over his high school career made him an easy selection for Gatorade to name him as a two-time winner of their award.

Hiatt won the shot put and discus events at the 2019 Class AA track and field state meet. In the process of winning, Hiatt set personal records in both and defeated the second-place finisher in the discus by more than 13 feet. His discus throw of 182 feet, 11 inches ranked 63rd in the entire country.

Gatorade honors athletes for work on the field and also in the classroom. Hiatt completed his high school career with a 3.61 GPA. Hiatt will be continuing his education and track and field career at North Dakota State University this upcoming fall.

Hiatt becomes the sixth athlete in South Dakota to win multiple Gatorade South Dakota Track and Field Athlete of the Year honors. He joins:

Trevor Begeman, 2017-18, Selby Area High School

Collin Brison, 2016-17, Lincoln High School

Mason Hericks, 2015-16, Watertown High School

Brennan Schmidt, 2014-15, Freeman High School

Jack Lembcke, 2013-14, Roosevelt High School

More information about the Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year awards can be found here.