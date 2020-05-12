Lincoln’s Emma Osmundson Among 2020 Spirit of Su Award Winners

Sioux Falls Lincoln's Emma Osmundson is one of six recipients of the 2020 Spirit of Su award presented by the SDHSAA.

During each state basketball tournament, the SDHSAA presents the Spirit of Su award to a senior athlete who displays excellence in academics, athletics, leadership, and community service. The award is in honor of SuAnne Big Crow, who passed away in an automobile accident while on her way to the Miss Basketball award ceremony following her senior year. Six athletes, one for each class for both genders, are picked each year for the award. Each winner is presented a quilt on behalf of the Visions of SuAnne Foundation, and it includes colors that symbolize all races of people.

Osmundson was selected as the 2020 Class AA Girls recipient for Spirit of Su. The future SDSU softball player was named as a Metro All-Conference and All-State player for this season. She holds a 4.27 GPA and is within the top ten of her graduating class at Lincoln. Emma's community service work includes time spent as a local youth sports coach and working with Meals on Wheels.

This year's Class AA Boys winner is Yankton's Cooper Cornemann. Cornemann will join Osmundson at SDSU next year but will be joining the Jackrabbits to play basketball. He received First-Team ESD and All-State honors for this season.

Below are all of the 2020 Spirit of Su award winners presented by the SDHSAA.