Lincoln County Sheriff’s Pictures of Scary School Bus Fire

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department posted pictures and details of a very scary situation that unfolded Wednesday morning. The following is what transpired.

At 7:39 this (Wednesday) morning, Lincoln County Deputies and other area first responders were dispatched to a school bus fire at SD Hwy 44 & 470th Ave (1/2 mile west of the Worthing Exit).

The bus driver reported that he was able to get all 12 children off safely. Due to the frigid temperatures, a mutual aid request was sent out to the South Dakota Highway Patrol and Lennox Police Department to help get the children into warm vehicles until another bus could arrive.

Within a few minutes, all the children were able to get loaded on the secondary bus and other vehicles that were on the scene.

We want to recognize the bus driver, Lennox School District Transportation Director Russ Nelson, for his quick thinking and heroic actions in getting all the children off the bus quickly. Due to his actions, there were no reported injuries.

We would like to thank the South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Lennox Police Department for their quick response, and the Worthing Fire Department for working in these subzero temperatures to get the fire put out quickly.

The LCSO was also assisted on scene by Lennox Ambulance and Ace Towing. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.