Sioux Falls Washington's Lily Bartling has been named as the Gatorade South Dakota Volleyball Player of the Year for 2018.

Bartling (#4 above photo) was an outside hitter for the Warriors during her high school career and helped lead Washington to the Class AA state championship match. During her senior year, Bartling tallied 423 kills, 403 digs, 44 blocks, and 42 serving aces. She finished with 959 kills, which is a Washington school record, and 855 digs during her high school career. In the classroom, Bartling has maintained a 3.8 GPA and volunteers as a youth volleyball and basketball coach.

She becomes the second Gatorade South Dakota Player of the Year to be selected from Washington High School. Amanda Pleuger took home the award for Washington back in 1998-1999.

Bartling is also a member and starter on the Washington Warriors basketball team. She has committed to play volleyball at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology .

Gatorade will announce its national player of the year for volleyball at a later date. More information about the program can be found here .