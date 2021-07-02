Lighting Fireworks In South Dakota May Not Be The Best Idea

This video of a grass fire in Rapid City on Thursday, July 1st is one example of just how dry the state of South Dakota really is. The state is in a severe drought. That's probably the single, most important reason to avoid lighting bigger fireworks during the 4th of July holiday weekend.

The Rapid City Police Department explains on its Facebook page the grass fire started after kids were "discharging fireworks." That fire could have been significantly worse if the fire department did not immediately step in to control the situation.

Luckily, Rapid City Fire Department Station 1 was nearby and firefighters got it under control quickly before it spread to the nearby neighborhood.

For the past month, our news and weather partners at Dakota News Now have been reporting how most of South Dakota is experiencing dangerous drought conditions. This video alone demonstrates why it's critical to stay safe this 4th of July holiday, especially if you plan on celebrating with fireworks.

For the City of Sioux Falls, most fireworks are illegal to use within the city limits. However, there are some fireworks that are legal to use in the city. These fireworks include:

Smoke balls

Sparklers

Snakes

Bang snaps (Otherwise known as snap-its and poppers)

Any firework that creates an unusually loud sound is probably not the best idea to light within the city limits. You can leave that job to the professionals who orchestrate amazing firework shows. Personally, my favorite, bang snaps are always fun no matter how old you are!

Just remember to be safe if you are planning to use fireworks in South Dakota this 4th of July. This video of the grass fire from the Rapid City Police Department is a prudent reminder that anything could happen, and you can never be too careful!

