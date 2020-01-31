LifeScape Mall Walk 2020 Helps Empower People with Disabilities

LifeScape Mall Walk is music, princesses, clowns, super hero's, fun for the whole family, and an opportunity to Walk and Roll for a great cause. LifeScape in Sioux Falls works to empower children and adults with disabilities to lead fulfilling lives.

Make plans to be a part of the celebration! The 26th annual MallWalk for LifeScape is at the Empire Mall on Saturday, Feb. 1st!

As always, there will be lots of fun and entertainment and "Walking and Rolling" to empower people with disabilities. Ask your family, friends, and neighbors to start a team today and register at LifeScapeMallWalk.org!

Early-bird registration is from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31 at LifeScape's 26th St. location at 2501 W. 26th St. Registration on the day of the event and team photos begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, so be at the mall early! The best entrance is through the Caribou Coffee wing of the north side of the mall.

LifeScape formed in mid-2014 when Children's Care Hospital & School and South Dakota Achieve joined together. They are an independent, non-profit organization, serving adults and children in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.