Lieutenant Kyle Hoekstra Named Assistant Sioux Falls Police Chief

The Sioux Falls Police Department today announced the selection of Lieutenant Kyle Hoekstra as the new Assistant Police Chief for the department. Hoekstra fills the vacancy of Galen Smidt who retired on August 28.

Police Chief Matt Burns had this to say about the position. "In filling this role, I sought a person who was eminently qualified, had meaningful experience from various areas of the department, and above all, exhibited the requisite character and faultless dedication to the high purpose and mission of our department. Kyle embodies these traits and will be an incredible addition to the department’s senior leadership team.”

Assistant Chief Kyle Hoekstra began his law enforcement career in 1997 with the Sioux Falls Police Department. After serving as a patrol officer for several years, he became a Property Crimes Detective in 2006. In 2007, Hoekstra was promoted to Sergeant. He worked patrol for several years before transferring to the position of Animal Control Sergeant in 2010. In 2012, Sergeant Hoekstra transferred back to the detective bureau as the Property Crimes Sergeant. In 2015, Sergeant Hoekstra was promoted to Lieutenant. He was responsible for the northwest quadrant before becoming the Property Crimes/Narcotics Lieutenant.

Hoekstra’s promotion is effective September 10, upon executive order by Mayor Paul TenHaken. The Assistant Police Chief role is now a civil service position and no longer requires appointment by the Mayor.

