LFA 108 is This Friday at Sanford Pentagon with Fans

The Legacy Fighting Alliance has called the Sanford Pentagon home before including last week as one of the premier MMA organizations continues to bring fights to Sioux Falls.

This week, LFA 108 will ascend on the Sanford Pentagon as a stacked card is expected to give fans just what they want with jam-packed action.

Many fighters with ties to South Dakota will also be featured on the fight card and will certainly add interest for the local fans who attend.

Former Iowa State wrestler Pat Downey will be in the octagon along with Huron native Bailey Schoenfelder who also played football at the University of Minnesota as well as Sanford MMA fighter Gregory Rodrigues.

The main event on Friday night will feature Gregory Rodrigues against Josh Fremd.

Tickets are on sale through the Sanford Pentagon Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.com.

The seating for the event will still be spaced out, but tickets only cost $32 with fights starting at 5:30 and running all night.

If you can't make it to the Sanford Pentagon to watch the fights in person, they will be streamed LIVE on UFC Fight Pass.

Not only is it going to be a great night at the Sanford Pentagon because the LFA is back in town, but it also is going to be a great night with fans returning for what should be a great crowd.

For more information on the Legacy Fighting Alliance, their upcoming fights, and more information on the card for LFA 108, you can visit their website.