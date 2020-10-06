Lewis Drug’s Second Outdoor Clinic is Today

Have you been meaning to get your flu shot this year and have been putting it off? Out of convenience's sake?

Well, Lewis Drug is having its second outdoor clinic TODAY October 6, 2020, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Lewis's first outdoor walk-up clinic was so popular they are offering it once again!

Customers can simply walk up and receive immunizations at two Lewis Drug Sioux Falls locations today.

The locations offering the flu shots are 26th and Sycamore and the Lewis Drug off of 69th and Louise.

Flu shots are available to those who are at least nine years old and above.

No high dose will be available at the times listed above.