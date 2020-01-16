Lewis Drug Recognized as Regional Chain of the Year

Lewis Drug has become been a household brand name for the last 77 years in the states of Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota thanks to its 58 store locations.

The drug store chain has been around since 1942 and has shown the test of time through its continued regional growth. Because of its growth and adaptability, Chain Drug Review has taken notice and has named Lewis Drug regional drug chain of the year.

Mark Griffin, Lewis Drug's president, and CEO, says a helpful aspect to the drug chain's success is its size and the delicate balance that allows for the "speed of convenience". Lewis Drug still considers itself to have a pharmacy at the cornerstone of its business.

Back in 2019, Shopko stores in Aberdeen, South Dakota closed its pharmacy department. This opportunity wasn't going to be passed up by Lewis who acquired Shopko's prescription files, records, and some of their great staff.

While the drug chain doesn't see itself slowing down anytime soon, Griffin and The Lewis Drug team don't want to lose the values that have been with the company since it's inception which are values that focus on family.

Griffin isn't one to take credit for Lewis Drug's success but instead believes its due to the company's associates and its loyal customer base that has sustained the chain all these years.

One partnership that has helped shaped Lewis Drug into the chain it is today is the relationship they have developed with Sandford Health. The two together provide customers and patients with convenient yet accessible healthcare to all who seek it.

